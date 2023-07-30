Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO Sells $55,454.07 in Stock

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,792,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,548.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap One Stock Performance

Snap One stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

