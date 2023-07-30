Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SIRC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
