Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIRC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

