Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 3.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 237,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 333,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.48%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

