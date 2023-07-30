South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South32 Trading Down 0.6 %

South32 stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

