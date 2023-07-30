Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $529.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

