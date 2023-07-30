Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 70,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.82 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

