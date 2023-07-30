S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $451.00 at Robert W. Baird

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $451.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

