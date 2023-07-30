Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
