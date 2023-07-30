SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $151.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

