SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $151.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

