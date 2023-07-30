SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $200.00 at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $174.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $196.39.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

