SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.