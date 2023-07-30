St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading 25% Higher

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 227,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 100,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$101 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.46.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores gold and copper. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project that covers an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

