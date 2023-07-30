Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

