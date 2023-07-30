Stephens Increases Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target to $25.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 23.2 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $530.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at $853,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at $853,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 159,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.