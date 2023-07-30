Stephens Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $210.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

