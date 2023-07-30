Stephens Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $117.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.