Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Stericycle Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,059,000 after buying an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

