Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Hold

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

