Stifel Nicolaus Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $127.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

