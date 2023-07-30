Stifel Nicolaus Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $513.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.44 and its 200 day moving average is $416.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

