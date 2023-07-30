Stifel Nicolaus Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $513.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.44 and its 200 day moving average is $416.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

