Stifel Nicolaus Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.