StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
