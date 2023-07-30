StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

