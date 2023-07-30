StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

ESP opened at $16.24 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

