StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %
ESP opened at $16.24 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.