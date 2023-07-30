StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.1 %

NLOK stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

