StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 5.7 %

REED opened at $2.95 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

