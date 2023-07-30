StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

