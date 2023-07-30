StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 471.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,217,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 565,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

