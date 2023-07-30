StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

