StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.59 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

