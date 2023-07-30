StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.59 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.