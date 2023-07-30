StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
