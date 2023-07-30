StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

