StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
