StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

