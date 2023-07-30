StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.