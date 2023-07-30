StockNews.com Lowers AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
ACM stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
