StockNews.com Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Sell

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. VSE has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $255.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.20 million. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

