StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Buy”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1,489,000.00. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,796,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,796,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

