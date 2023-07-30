StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Buy”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Donegal Group Stock Performance
Donegal Group stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1,489,000.00. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
