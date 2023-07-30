StockNews.com Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Buy

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

