StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

