StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVAUF. TD Securities cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVAUF opened at $3.66 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

