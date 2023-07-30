StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SVAUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 4.7 %

SVAUF stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

