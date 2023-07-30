StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Lowered to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 4.7 %

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

