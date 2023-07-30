Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.