Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.61 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stratasys
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.