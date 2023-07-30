Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 26,913 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

