Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SURDF. Citigroup upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Others. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc., and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.