Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SURDF. Citigroup upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Others. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc., and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.
