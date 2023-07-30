Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 150,782 shares of company stock worth $176,268 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

