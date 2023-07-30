Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
