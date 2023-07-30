Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.77

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.77 and last traded at $159.46, with a volume of 6452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SZKMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

