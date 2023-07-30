SVB Securities Downgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Market Perform

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 54.0 %

RETA opened at $167.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

