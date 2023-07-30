Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

SYY opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

