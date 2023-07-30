TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

