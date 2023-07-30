Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $23.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

