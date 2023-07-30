TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.72.

TC Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

TRP stock opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$69.80. The firm has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

About TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.



TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

